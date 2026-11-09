Bill filing begins today for a divided Texas Legislature’s 2027 session

A new era of lawmaking under a Democratic governor and divided Texas Legislature kicks off Monday when the window opens to file bills for consideration in the 2027 legislative session.

The 90th session of the Texas Legislature will convene Jan. 12, and bill filing will continue through March 12.

Hundreds of bills will be filed Monday, with thousands more expected in the course of a session. Most will fall short of the governor’s desk, but Monday’s flurry will offer an early glimpse of lawmakers’ priorities.

The lowest bill numbers are typically reserved for the highest priority bills as determined by the House speaker and lieutenant governor, who presides over the Senate.

Republicans remain in majority control of the Senate as Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin, a Democrat, prepares to take office as part of a Democratic sweep of statewide offices in last week’s election.

Democrats will control the House in the 90th Session and will elect a leader to replace Speaker Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, on the session’s first day.

Democratic Rep. Senfronia Thompson, the longest-serving woman and the longest-serving Black legislator in any state, announced Friday that she had enough votes to win the speaker’s gavel.

Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa campaigned heavily on reversing GOP education policy, like the state’s school voucher program that lets families use tax dollars to pay for their children’s private schooling. That law was passed during the 89th Legislative Session in 2025.

Democrats broadly also campaigned on establishing tighter guardrails on data center development, pulling back restrictions on consumable hemp products and lowering the cost of living in the state.

Hinojosa on Thursday signaled a willingness to work with Republicans in the Senate on issues as she announced a transition team made up of Democrats and Republicans.

“I would hope that elected leaders from both parties don’t get in the way of the progress we can make together to deliver for working people,” Hinojosa said. “That is our obligation as leaders in this state, and I look forward to working with Republican leaders in the Legislature.”

This story will update as bills get filed.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.

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