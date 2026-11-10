Dan Patrick backs stripping powers from incoming Democratic lieutenant governor

Outgoing Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he supports Republican state senators changing the rules to strip powers from his Democratic successor after losing his reelection bid by nearly 600,000 votes.

Speaking Monday on conservative talk radio's "Mark Davis Show," Patrick acknowledged that Democrat Vikki Goodwin defeated him in a fair election but argued that Republicans in the Texas Senate should change the rules to take legislative power from incoming Democrat Lt. Gov. Vikki Goodwin.

"I think the Senate should do that," Patrick said.

Goodwin received approximately 5.08 million votes, or 51.7%, compared with Patrick's 4.48 million votes, or 45.6%. The margin was approximately 599,000 votes, or 6.1 percentage points.

Patrick, who has served as lieutenant governor since January 2015, is completing nearly 12 years in one of the most powerful positions in Texas government. During his three terms, he helped advance conservative legislation restricting abortion, expanding school vouchers, tightening immigration enforcement and limiting transgender rights.

The lieutenant governor traditionally exercises enormous influence over legislation through committee appointments, budget negotiations and control over which bills reach the Senate floor.

Patrick noted that Republicans retained a 19-12 Senate majority despite Democrats winning the lieutenant governor's office.

"The lieutenant governor derives her power from the Senate," Patrick said. "Sixteen out of thirty-one senators, a simple majority, can change the rules."

Patrick said he supports Republicans protecting their majority, although he did not specify which powers should be transferred away from Goodwin.

The outgoing lieutenant governor repeatedly emphasized that the Nov. 3 election was legitimate.

"The election was fair and square. I have no issues with that whatsoever," Patrick said.

He also acknowledged Goodwin's victory, saying, "We respect that election. She won fair and square."

Patrick attributed the Republican defeat primarily to economic frustration, disappointing rural voting margins and Democrats' success reaching independent voters.

"People can agree with you culturally but still vote against you if they feel economically stressed," he said.

Patrick rejected the idea that voters had repudiated conservative policies, arguing that Texas remains fundamentally Republican.

"We still won rural Texas handily," he said, while acknowledging that Democrats gained ground in traditionally Republican areas.

Patrick said Monday that his political career as a candidate is over.

"I'm not going to run for office anymore," he said.

However, Patrick intends to remain politically active, announcing plans for a new venture called Patrick Strategies to advance conservative legislation.

He said he will continue fighting Democratic proposals in the Texas Legislature, even after leaving office in January.

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