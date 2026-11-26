After being kicked out of a local shelter following a fight with her partner, one woman was left outside as rain fell and temperatures dropped in Lubbock. With no transportation and all her belongings packed into a wagon, she walked to a car filled with people handing out food. They noticed her bruised, bloody face and cracked teeth.

Morgan Myres, Alice Mathew and Nora Lyons were among the group of friends who had gone out during the winter freeze of 2021 because they wanted to hand out warm food and clothes.

"She was like, I don't know how I'm going to get to another shelter, they're across town. I don't know if I'm going to make it," Myres said.

Myres and her friends invited the woman into their car to warm up while they called local shelters to find her a place to stay. The woman told them, "This guy, he's trying to take my beauty away from me," Myres recalled.

The group drove her to a shelter where she could stay safely. Months later, she reached out to Myres through Facebook to share that she had found a safe place to live. She was drinking less and was in a good relationship.

"I'm doing much better now," the woman told Myres.

Within 36 hours, the group had raised money and gathered food, clothing and hygiene kits to distribute to 80 people. Morgan Myres, now an admin for the Lubbock Food Not Bombs chapter, said the experience inspired them to start the organization in September 2026.

The current Food Not Bombs admins are all women in their twenties, current and former Texas Tech University graduate students, who met through a reading group. They bonded over how to turn their shared hopes for a better world into action in their own community.

Food Not Bombs is an independent mutual aid organization that distributes free, community-prepared meals, including vegan and vegetarian options. The local chapter is based in East Lubbock and is working to grow into North Lubbock.

A 2024 survey identified 325 unhoused people in Lubbock County, based on a one-day count.

However, critics of the point-in-time count method say the count misses people staying with family or friends to avoid shelters, as well as those in motels or jail, leading to an undercount.

Nora Lyons, a Food Not Bombs admin, who has lived in East Lubbock her whole life said her experience biking through the neighborhoods has shown her how financial insecurity affects access to food and housing.

"Housing is a big issue," Lyons said. "There's hardly any buses and there's only one grocery store."

In 2024, an estimated 65,160 Lubbock County residents experienced food insecurity, according to Feeding America . Only one of Lubbock's 20 major grocery stores is located in East Lubbock.

Funding for Lubbock Food Not Bombs comes from tabling events, art sales, donations, and contributions from local restaurants and community groups, Lyons said.

Gabrielle De La Cruz / KTTZ Food Not Bombs Admins at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Lubbock.

Alice Mathew, another Food Not Bombs admin, said distribution days include food and resources at First Unitarian Universalist Church of Lubbock, while volunteers also drive around to deliver resources to those who cannot travel.

There are only three major bus routes that flow through east Lubbock: routes 025, 211 and 214.

"The UU [The First Unitarian Universalist Church] has a bus stop, but it could take up to an hour to get there depending on where you are," Lyons said.

Mathew said about 20 volunteers prepare for distribution days or weeks in advance by collecting clothing, shopping for supplies, and handing out flyers. On the day, volunteers arrive at 10 a.m. to cook meals, sort clothing, and prepare hygiene kits before distribution begins at noon.

"Getting all these volunteers has been so incredible," Mathew said. "It's a lot of hard work but it's so much fun, and it's been amazing to get people interested in it with our mission of mutual aid."

Mathew said a huge part of what volunteers do is talk to community members to listen to their stories and ask them what they need.

"People need shoes and socks; people are barefoot, but socks cost a lot," Mathew said.

As the organization grows, its goals extend beyond handing out food and supplies.

"Anyone who knows someone who's willing to cook in bulk, we need shoppers who can stay within budget and help keeping track of finances," said Mathew.

Lyons distributes flyers while biking through North and East Lubbock.

"It's not just putting a flyer up; it's having a conversation with somebody," Lyons said. "Just getting in contact and connecting with the community members that we're trying to help so they trust us and know they can rely on us."

Next goals for Lubbock Food Not Bombs include establishing distribution sites near other aid organizations, such as the Salvation Army, to reach more people. The group also hopes to increase distributions from monthly to twice a month and eventually weekly.

Mathew, a California native who moved to Lubbock to pursue a graduate degree, said she hopes Food Not Bombs will continue serving the community after she and the other admins graduate and move away.

Gabrielle De La Cruz / KTTZ Food Not Bombs Admins at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Lubbock.

"We're really kind of focused on longevity as well and not burning out. We want this to exist even after we leave Lubbock," Mathew said.

Copyright 2026 KTTZ 89.1FM