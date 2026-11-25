State agency budget requests for Fiscal Year 2028 were given to lawmakers at the start of this month, and while some agencies have asked for more time to crunch their numbers, 71 of 75 have an idea of what they'll need to spend as of Nov. 23.

Totalling about $1.3 billion, the cost of this year's agency wish-list is up nearly 11% from last year's base appropriations, according to the House Budget Transparency Portal .The Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) is asking for the largest relative bump at about $192 million. Per the House portal, about $79 million of that is meant to curb rising Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) administration costs approved by Congress last year.

Next, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education are asking for about $131 million, mostly to cover increased operational costs, and the State Department for Education is requesting $123 million, almost entirely for higher employee insurance rates.

Meanwhile, fiscal leaders in the legislature say they're focused on protecting state revenue streams as they anticipate balancing the budget with more rising costs and plans for more income and property tax cuts.

Nearly $79 million related to SNAP

Federal food aid is more expensive for states because Congress shifted more administrative and benefits costs to states through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, or H.R. 1.

The department is asking for a $78.9 million increase in SNAP spending.

The money is earmarked for an administrative rate increase, cost sharing and efforts of the efficiency, surge and payment error rate technology assistance team, according to the Budget transparency portal.

Nazarene Harris, a spokesperson for the state department, said in an email the request is to help sustain improvements to payment accuracy and efficiency.

"This includes strengthening eligibility operations through staffing, expanded online self-service options, enhanced income verification tools, and improvements to eligibility systems," Harris said.

The total amount includes $45 million for a potential federal SNAP obligation. She said it's not an anticipated expense, and it could be avoided or lowered as the agency works to reduce the state's SNAP error rate.

"Importantly, not all of this funding represents new spending on program operations," Harris said. "A portion accounts for a potential future federal financial obligation that could be reduced or eliminated based on the agency's progress in improving payment accuracy."

The state could pay as much as $250 million in benefit costs by fiscal year 2028, which starts next fall . The actual amount depends on the program's total -over- and underpayments to recipients—known as the error rate.

If the state gets the error rate below 6%, it would avoid the expense.

Currently, Oklahoma's error rate through the U.S. Department of Agriculture is 11.04% , but state officials say their internal measurement is lower .