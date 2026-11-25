The Texas Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the state's six-week abortion ban passed in 2021, known as the Texas Heartbeat Act. The court's dismissal leaves a controversial part of the law, which allows private citizens to sue people who "aid and abet" abortions, in place.

The legal battle has lasted five years and originally involved 14 lawsuits, which were consolidated into a multi-district proceeding. Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas and others sued Texas Right to Life and its director, John Seago, because of an announcement by the group that they intended to sue organizations that supported abortion seekers under the law, according to court documents.

In 2021, the Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 8, which was signed into law. The statute allows for organizations or people to sue anyone who helps a woman get a prohibited abortion. If the lawsuit is won, then the claimant is entitled to at least $10,000 for each abortion violation and attorney fees.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas and others asked the Texas Supreme Court to dismiss the case as moot, in part, due to the four-year statute of limitations for a lawsuit, which has already passed. They had also argued that no physician had performed a prohibited abortion since 2022, when a Texas law went into effect banning them.

Seago said the ruling from the Supreme Court is a victory for Texas Right to Life and him personally. He said the case could have impacted the private lawsuits, which is where his group's strategy has shifted.

"The biggest threat to you is not the district attorney. It's not even the attorney general; it really is private lawsuits," Seago said. "And that's really the tool we've turned to, to advance our agenda and to protect [the] lives [of] babies and their moms here in Texas. And so, we will definitely continue those kinds of legal avenues of holding people accountable for violating pro-life laws."

A lower trial court originally decided that part of the statute was unconstitutional. It was then appealed by Texas Right to Life. The dismissal means the court has not ruled on the merits of the case.

While the lawsuit was ongoing, Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. Another Texas law, known as the Human Life Protection Act, then took effect in 2022, further banning abortions in the state.

KUT did not hear back from Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas before publication.

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