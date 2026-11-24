TOPEKA — Newly retired Kansas Department of Agriculture chief engineer Earl Lewis expects escalating demand for water to trigger more legal disputes as aquifer depletion, reservoir siltation and climate change compromise the supply.

Lewis, chief engineer for the past six years in the department’s Division of Water Resources, has been responsible for enforcement of water management and conservation laws, regulations and policies. He administered 30,000 water rights, monitored four interstate compacts and had oversight of thousands of dams. His career in state government covered nearly 35 years.

Lewis said water was a resource often taken for granted as long as drinking water emerged from the kitchen faucet, farmers had plenty to nourish crops or livestock, and economic development recruiters could offer prospective businesses a stable supply. He said threats to water resources, including climate-influenced drought, topsoil runoff into reservoirs and aggressive pumping of the Ogallala Aquifer, created tension between holders of senior and junior water rights. Those individual interests were likely to clash more frequently with public interests in the future, he said.

“We’re gonna have more legal disputes about water rights. Water scarcity is going to get to be a bigger and bigger issue over time,” Lewis said.

Lewis, who grew up on a farm in Osage County, said there had been reluctance, primarily for political reasons, to exercise sweeping state authority to impose remedies designed to preserve water resources.

“I think we’re reaching a critical mass where it’s like, ‘OK, we’ve got to do something. We’ve got to take action,’ ” he said.

Lewis said reliance on statutory authority to invoke the public’s interest in water conservation could trigger lawsuits “sooner rather than later.”

“We think there’s a part of the law that says: ‘Yes, in the public interest, we can create an overall system that says. No, you’ve got to use less than what your water right says.’ At some point here … we’ll do that and there will be a legal challenge by all the folks that don’t want to change,” Lewis said.

Aquifer contraction

Lewis said decades of research led to greater general public awareness about implications of pumping too much groundwater to irrigate crops in western Kansas. Irrigation accounts for 85% of the state’s water consumption, but as much as 95% in western counties in Kansas. Farmers in western parts of the state need to look no further than their own wells to see the perils of overconsumption, he said.

The growth of dairies and feedlots in western Kansas could be viewed positively in terms of business development, he said, but those projects were heavy water consumers and prompted crop production shifts by farmers keen to provide corn or hay to those confined feeding operations.

He said the potential of state-mandated crackdowns on water use prompted some farmers to intensify pumping of well water to maximize short-term profit. Farmers anxious about potential of restrictions in the future kept their baseline water consumption high so calculations of a cap wouldn’t be as detrimental to their bottom line, he said.

“There’s probably people in southwest Kansas pumping today on corn stalks,” Lewis said. “There’s nothing there other than they’ve got some water left under their water right. They’re going to keep their water use up.”

He said unwarranted irrigation of fields was shortsighted because the practice diminished the overall water supply, which was the fuel source of the region’s economic engine.

“It’s kind of this belief that the water right is more important than the water,” Lewis said. “What does western Kansas look like without water, without irrigation? You go down to New Mexico, parts of eastern Colorado, where you just drive for miles and miles and never see, you know, a house or anything. There’s nothing magical about those places versus Garden City or Liberal or Hugoton other than there was water in Kansas and not those other places.”

Reservoir reserves

Large reservoirs dotting eastern portions of Kansas, including Milford, Tuttle Creek and Perry, didn’t justify complacency, Lewis said. With population growth comes economic development and a greater concentration of consumers or businesses depending on surface water supply from lakes, rivers or streams, he said.

“In eastern Kansas, you really don’t have a huge savings account like you do with the Ogallala Aquifer. It’s all stream flows and very little groundwater. When you get into a drought, the stream flow goes away,” Lewis said.

He said the reservoirs, built to deter flooding, offer recreational opportunities and boost water reserves, were magnets for topsoil pushed off fields during heavy rains. He said $20 million invested in removing sedimentation in John Redmond Reservoir southeast of Emporia extended the life of the reservoir a mere three to five years.

“The fact is our climate is changing,” Lewis said. “All of our understanding of how much water we’re going to have, how long those reservoirs would give us … how does that play out in a different climate setting?”

Lewis said the state’s chief engineer was responsible for monitoring water compacts with Nebraska, Colorado and Oklahoma. There was no pending litigation with those states about equitable distribution, he said, but that could change because some states were “very creative” when documenting usage.

It was incumbent on downstream states to prove how another state was not abiding by deals, he said.

“That’s always the question. Are they in compliance with the compact?” Lewis said. “That’s a very complex system. A lot of times it’s really difficult to determine we’re getting the water that we’re entitled to.”

The state’s chief engineer held responsibility for 2,600 dams dotting the Kansas map. Perhaps one-fourth could threaten a home or significant road if there was a failure, he said.

The state for about 30 years invested $15 million to $20 million annually in water infrastructure projects, but the Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly added $35 million in 2023.

“Spread it over 105 counties and 3 million people. Twenty bucks per person in the state is basically what we’re spending on water in Kansas, at least at the state level. Is that an adequate investment?”

This story previously appeared on the Kansas Reflector.

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