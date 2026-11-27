Yes.

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 requires owners and operators of data centers and similar facilities to pay for the electricity infrastructure costs required to serve them.

The legislation would require new and existing data centers to shoulder service costs “so as to minimize or avoid the cost burden on other customers.”

It would also require owners and operators of computational load facilities to pay for both infrastructure upgrades and for their actual usage.

If new power generation or transmission infrastructure is required, owners and operators would commit to covering the costs before work commences. Developers would be responsible for paying even if the data center shuts down.

The bill also permits states to overcharge data centers and use the surplus to lower utility costs for other customers.

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Sources

U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act

Bipartisan Policy Center Explaining the Senate Permitting Bill

Jessica Pearce is a Report for America corps member and covers civics in Kansas for The Journal.

This story previously appeared on The Journal.

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