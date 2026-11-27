New identity verification rules for Affordable Care Act health insurance are slowing down signups, prompting advocacy groups and brokers to ask federal officials to extend the Dec. 15 open-enrollment deadline by two weeks.

The Hispanic Leadership Fund, Americans for a Balanced Budget and members of the health insurance broker community sent separate letters Friday to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services complaining about new requirements put in place after 760,000 ACA health plan enrollees in the U.S. were removed over fraud claims.

“We are hearing significant concern from eligible Americans trying to enroll and encountering technical glitches and administrative obstacles that prevent them from completing enrollment,” wrote Dee Stewart, president of Americans For a Balanced Budget, an advocacy organization focused on fiscal responsibility and government accountability.

“New identity verification requirements … are adding significant processing time and leaving applicants waiting in queues, with some abandoning the process altogether,” Stewart wrote.

The groups urged federal officials to extend the ACA’s open-enrollment period from Dec. 15 to Dec. 31 because the government’s new enhanced identification verification process is taking so long that the online enrollment process times out, forcing users to start over again.

“With all the changes that they’ve made, people are having a hard time to get re-signed up,” Mario H. Lopez, president of the Hispanic Leadership Fund, told the Tribune. “The easy solution is to just give people more time.”

Customers trying to enroll have until Dec. 15 to renew or sign up for a health insurance plan to start on Jan. 1. The final ACA deadline is Jan. 15, but coverage for those enrollees will not begin until Feb. 1.

“Our teams are all ready to help, but new ID proofing requirements are making it nearly impossible for some people to finish their applications. A link expires, or the screen says it can’t confirm who they are, and neither of us can see why,” stated a Nov. 20 letter signed by leaders of 11 health insurance broker firms. “We are asking you to give families more time to enroll and to protect their coverage while they verify that they still qualify for help paying for it.”

Allegations of fraud

Two months ago, Vice President JD Vance and Dr. Mehmet Oz, CMS’ administrator, announced the government flagged 315,000 ACA health care plans covering 760,000 people as potentially fraudulent.

While few specifics have been offered since then, Vance, Oz and other officials have said some enrollees were renewed or signed up without their consent, resulting in taxpayer-funded subsidies being paid to insurers, and payments from insurers to brokers for enrolling participants.

“We’re actually making sure that the people receiving Obamacare subsidies are actually entitled to receive them,” Vance said two months ago.

Last week, the Texas Department of Insurance told The Texas Tribune that about half of the 760,000 enrollees whose plans were canceled were from Texas. The agency provided no other details about whether those 375,363 Texas ACA enrollees were mistakenly enrolled automatically, or if any fraud had actually occurred.

In a CMS statement to the Tribune, the agency explained how it canceled enrollees’ plans. Working with health insurers, “CMS identified 1.18 million potentially unauthorized enrollments that were all agent- or broker-assisted, lacked a verified Social Security Number or immigration document number, and had premiums covered 100% by advance payments of the premium tax credit.”

CMS then had health insurers review participants’ records to determine whether they had filed any claims or contacted their insurers about coverage. CMS then reached out multiple times to ACA enrollees and gave each one 30 days to respond. The agency stressed that this is the same verification method used for unauthorized enrollment since 2019.

“After applying these criteria, issuers determined 760,000 of those enrollments were unauthorized and CMS canceled them accordingly,” a CMS spokesperson said.

The agency did not comment on whether any action was taken against brokers who had signed up enrollees erroneously. CMS told the Tribune that of the 760,000 enrollees removed, less than one percent have asked for reinstatement.

As for the letters requesting an extension, the spokesperson said the agency does not speculate on potential future actions, but insisted that help was available through the HealthCare.gov website, a call center and local enrollment partners.

“The agency is focused on helping eligible Americans complete enrollment and obtain coverage,” the agency spokesperson said.

For insurance brokers like Emily Trevino in Houston, the new ID proofing system is now complicating enrollment. “Completing the application used to take 15 minutes but can now take an hour,” said Trevino, CEO of Wise Partners in Houston.

Insurance brokers now must repeatedly verify an enrollee’s identity and enrollees’ consent to the broker who is processing the application. “To the client, it can feel like saying yes three times, and they become frustrated with the constant authorization,” she said.

What Texas insurance brokers say happened

Trevino doubts 300,000 Texans were defrauding the government. She thinks the cancellations were primarily caused by data matching issues. “Mainly missing Social Security numbers from the (ACA) app,” she said, adding that Social Security numbers were never required on the app up until a year ago.

Many ACA enrollees automatically renew their coverage after speaking with their insurance agent and no further action is needed, Trevino said, so that’s one way the lack of a Social Security number on a 2026 plan could have occurred.

Dr. Oz stated that 35% of those cut from the ACA rolls were because they had never used their health plan at a doctor’s office.

“That just is not possible,” Oz said. “So we know there is fraud.”

But not using health insurance is not an immediate sign of fraud, health experts and brokers say. Younger people tend to access it less, and many people with high annual deductible plans will use it less often. “It is not unusual for people not to use their insurance, especially with high deductibles,” Trevino said.

Both Trevino and Rachel Elsberry, an Austin insurance broker, believe brokers could have helped the government investigate suspected “ghost” accounts if CMS had contacted them directly.

“I would like to see more emphasis on investigating the people responsible for unauthorized enrollments rather than continually adding administrative requirements for legitimate agents and consumers,” Elsberry said. “We should be able to protect consumers from fraud without making it harder for them to obtain and maintain health insurance.”

ACA and Texas’ history with insurance brokers

It’s not clear what role — if any — Texans’ reliance on insurance brokers for enrolling in the ACA played in the number of 2026 removals.

ACA customers do not have to use brokers to enroll for health insurance. ACA shoppers can enroll themselves on HealthCare.gov.

But in Texas, where more than 4 million Texans signed up a year ago for an ACA plan because they do not have access to health insurance through a workplace, more people use a broker to sniff out any discount they can find rather than shopping themselves online. In fact, a September study by the Episcopal Health Foundation found that four out of five Texans apply for ACA health coverage through a broker, who are paid by the insurance companies.

“We should be able to protect consumers from fraud without making it harder for them to obtain and maintain health insurance.”

Rachel Elsberry, Austin insurance broker “Brokers have become the backbone of Texas Marketplace enrollment,” the Episcopal Health Foundation report found, adding that broker-assisted enrollment went from 53% of all ACA signups in Texas in 2020 to 83% in 2026. “In practice, most individual coverage in Texas now runs through this one channel,” the report concluded.

At the same time, the number of publicly funded health-insurance navigators in Texas has dwindled from the ACA’s 2014 debut. At that time, nearly $11 million was spent hiring workers stationed with nonprofit organizations to help assist ACA enrollees sign up. That grant funding still exists, but it has fallen tremendously with the federal government slashing the program a year ago.

Dr. Ann Barnes, president and CEO of the Episcopal Health Foundation, which commissioned the study on broker impact on the ACA, said in a statement: “This report shows how important enrollment assistance is for Texans seeking health insurance coverage, but also where gaps exist, particularly for rural and low-income communities.”

With a new Democratic government about to take over in Texas, there’s been renewed talk about beefing up funding for nonprofit navigators to help more people sign up for health care plans if they make too much to qualify for Medicaid but don’t have a workplace health insurance option. So far, no bill has been filed yet regarding the issue.

In the meantime, Texans are facing their second consecutive year of double-digit price hikes for ACA.

On average, premiums this year will rise about 13%. A year ago, premiums shot up by 35% on average after the pandemic-era subsidies that brought monthly premiums down were allowed to expire. There are still income-based subsidies, but they’re not as much as during the COVID-19 years.

With so many competing costs overwhelming Texans, health insurance customers like Kathleen Cullather, of Austin, turn to brokers to sort it out. If she sticks with her current $1,200-a-month ACA premium to cover herself, her husband and her newborn, the family’s health insurance coverage will cost more than $2,000 a month next year.

“That is not feasible. I’m still paying hospital bills from earlier this year,” she said.

After meeting with Elsberry, she’s been advised to find a plan offering a health savings account that will allow her to sock away pre-tax dollars that will also help pay for care, but also bring her household income down, qualifying the family for a much cheaper insurance plan with the help of income subsidies.

That new plan she’s considering? A little over $600 a month.

“It’s an option that is unreal to me, like it’s too good to be true.”

Disclosure: Episcopal Health Foundation has been a major financial supporter of The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in our journalism. Find a complete list of them and more information about our financial and disclosure policies here.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.

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