Yes.

Thanksgiving dinner prices are slightly higher in Midwestern states, including Kansas, in 2026 than in 2025.

Since 1986, the American Farm Bureau Federation has tracked the average retail cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people. Volunteer shoppers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico submit prices each year.

In the Midwest, the average cost rose 4.6%, from $54.38 in 2025 to $56.89 in 2026.

Nationally, the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people reached $58.63 in 2026, a 6.3% increase from 2025. Adjusted for inflation, the increase drops to 2.2%.

This is the first uptick since 2022, when prices reached an all-time high of $64.05.

The federation attributed the increase to higher prices for staples such as turkey, milk, rolls and cranberries. These increases reflect rising costs throughout the supply chain, including diesel, fertilizer, labor, electricity and trucking.

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Sources

American Farm Bureau Federation Thanksgiving Dinner Costs Tick Upward in 2026

Jessica Pearce is a Report for America corps member and covers civics in Kansas for The Journal.

This story previously appeared on The Journal.

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