TOPEKA — On a chilly Tuesday morning celebrating the launch of the holiday season with the arrival of a Kansas-grown Christmas tree at the governor’s mansion, Lt. Gov. David Toland took a minute to talk politics.

Toland, who also serves as secretary of commerce, said he’s excited to see new ideas and energy coming into state government with the new administration and leadership of Gov.-elect Cindy Holscher.

“On one hand, I wish I could have 50 more years to try to finish everything that’s been started and to start the next chapters of the work, but I also believe that public service should not be something that you do forever,” he said. “I need to go back to the private sector, and we need fresh ideas and fresh legs coming into the Commerce Department to take the agency to the next level.

“So it’s the right time to leave. There’s always more that I wish I could do, and I think it’ll be OK that we didn’t get everything done. I did all I could.”

Toland told reporters at the annual event, where a horse-drawn carriage delivers a fresh pine tree to the governor’s mansion, that his personal pride in what happened while he was at the Commerce Department focuses less on big projects — like the Chiefs stadium and the Panasonic battery plant — and more on differences made in small towns.

“The things that I have enjoyed the most as a professional and as a human being have been when we do a mural on the side of a building in small-town Kansas, when we are able to take an old building which was dilapidated that’s on a main street somewhere and do a (Historic Economic Asset Lifeline) grant to bring it back to life,” he said. “We’ve been able to push economic development into places that hadn’t seen it in far too long.”

Toland, who filled in for Gov. Laura Kelly, who was attending the Kansas City Current championship parade and rally, spoke briefly after the festivities that included a Santa Claus visit for children, highlighting the importance of supporting Kansas tree farms and the forestry industry, and introduction of the Trees for Troops program.

Kansas forests

Dave Bruton, with the Kansas Forest Service, organizes the tree delivery and told those in attendance that people don’t always understand Kansas does have a logging industry.

In fact, people in his division take a lot of joking at conferences when people ask them how the “one tree” in Kansas is doing.

“A lot of people think we don’t have an industry here in Kansas, and of course we do,” he said. “Black walnut is, of course, our most valuable timber species. We have logs that are exported around the globe.”

Kansas has about 2.2 million acres of rural forestland, according to the Forest Service, and 95% of it is privately owned.

Growing Christmas trees

Vickie Andrews and daughter-in-law Cynthia Andrews are learning first-hand about growing trees in Kansas. They launched Sibleyville Farms in Lawrence this year, planting 500 pine seedlings that will one day decorate someone’s home at Christmas.

As they wait for the trees to grow, they’re going to begin by selling pre-cut trees to start to get their name known in the community, Cynthia Andrews said. This year, they donated a large wreath for the front door of the governor’s mansion.

Christmas tree farms are part of holiday traditions for many families, the two women said.

“I think people want traditions, they want to make memories, they want to be together,” Cynthia Andrews said. “That’s what we’re going to offer is that time to connect, that time to slow down for a few minutes. Enjoy bonfires and s’mores and have some hot cocoa and take some pictures and just remember the reason we’re having this season is to be together and enjoy each other’s company.”

This year’s Christmas tree, a nine-year-old Scotch pine, was donated by Chris’ Tree Lodge in Abilene.

Trees for Troops

Harry Peckham, a Christmas tree grower near Ottawa, attended the event to share the importance of Trees for Troops, which donates live Christmas trees to soldiers and their families across the country.

Last year, the organization set a record by donating 21,000 Christmas trees, he said. About 125 trees were donated from Kansas farms. Fort Riley participates in the program, Peckham said, and the organization expects to send trees to 100 bases nationwide this year.

Peckham is the Kansas coordinator for the program and said Trees for Troops sells teddy bears, which he wore in the front of his hoodie, to raise funds for the program.

This story previously appeared on the Kansas Reflector.

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