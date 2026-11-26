Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026.

San Antonio's 2M Smokehouse wins Food Network's "Pitmasters"

Esaul and Grecia Ramos of San Antonio's acclaimed 2M Smokehouse have won Food Network's inaugural "Pitmasters" competition. The husband-and-wife team took the title with a finale showcasing their South Texas influences, including chorizo, duck carnitas and even a concha baked in a smoker.

Esaul and Grecia Ramos joined the Standard in September to talk about their championship run.

Dallas café builds job skills and independence

Employment barriers can limit independence for Texans with disabilities. In Dallas County, the region's largest behavioral health provider has opened a café designed to teach food service skills and create new pathways to work.

KERA News' Abigail Ruhman reports.

San Antonio bars expand nonalcoholic drink options

Younger adults are drinking less alcohol, and bars and restaurants are adjusting. In San Antonio, more businesses are adding sophisticated nonalcoholic cocktails and other options for customers who still want the social experience of going out without drinking.

Texas Public Radio's Jerry Clayton reports.

Texas researcher explores global future of Texas-made kimchi

A Texas A&M researcher is studying whether locally produced kimchi could compete in a global market dominated by imports.

Seockmo Ku, an assistant professor of food science and technology at Texas A&M University, joined the Texas Standard this spring to explain supply challenges in South Korea and the potential for Texas-grown ingredients.

In San Antonio, a master class teaches Texans how to bake pan dulce

For many Texans, pan dulce — Mexican sweet bread — is a beloved bakery staple. But a class in San Antonio gave participants a chance to learn how to make pastries like conchas from scratch.

Marian Navarro of Texas Public Radio reports on the class and the enduring popularity of the iconic sweet bread.

Texas barbecue trend turns back toward old-school basics

After years of flashy innovations, some new Texas barbecue joints are embracing simpler menus and traditional methods.

Daniel Vaughn, barbecue editor for Texas Monthly, discussed the pitmasters who are going back to basics.

The legacy of Dublin Dr Pepper lives on

Though the original bottling plant in Dublin, Texas, closed years ago, the legacy of its cane sugar Dr Pepper continues to resonate.

Free burgers, long lines and student hunger at UT Austin

Every Tuesday night, students line up near UT Austin for a free burger meal that's become a lifeline for some facing food insecurity.

Texas Standard reporter Riddhi Bora looked at the growing demand, the volunteers behind the effort and what it says about the financial realities many college students are navigating right now.

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