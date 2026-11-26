Southern Colorado communities isolated by devastating floods are slowly being reconnected.

Colorado transportation officials reopened a state highway Monday, shortening the three-hour detour between Durango and Pagosa Springs ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Counties are gradually reopening some roads while others remain pitted, scoured, undercut or torn apart by floods caused by two back-to-back storms in late October.

The damage to state roads is an estimated $156 million, ranking among the Colorado Department of Transportation’s most expensive disaster recovery projects.

“We are making progress!” Julie Constan, CDOT’s regional transportation director, said in a news release Sunday. “We hope this brings our local communities, especially Pagosa Springs, a bit of relief as we regain another vital highway in our region.”

In late October and early November, raging floodwaters ripped apart sections of U.S. 160, the main highway linking communities from South Fork to Pagosa Springs and Durango. The water destroyed parts of Colorado 151, the next-best route between Pagosa Springs and Durango.

The only way into Pagosa Springs for days was U.S. 84, requiring travelers to swing into New Mexico before heading north into the town. The one-hour drive from Durango to Pagosa Springs turned into a detour of more than three hours.

Restaurant owners worried about food shipments. Residents rescheduled doctor’s appointments at the regional medical center in Durango. State road crews worked around the clock for weeks in order to shorten the detour between Durango and Pagosa Springs before the Thanksgiving holiday.

As of Monday evening, travelers can take the Colorado 151 route, driving about one hour and 45 minutes instead of the previous three-hour detour.

“We urge travelers to be attentive and extremely cautious, particularly on CO 151,” Constan said in the release. “This is a two-lane, rural highway that meanders through several small communities, farms and ranches. The road is curvy and hilly in areas with limited sight distance and hidden driveways.”

In the weeks since the historic floods, state highway crews and community members have cleared debris from U.S. 160 between Pagosa Springs and South Fork. The work helped reopen Wolf Creek Pass Saturday morning, which reconnected Pagosa Springs to areas farther east, like the San Luis Valley and Front Range cities.

Work west of Pagosa Springs has been more difficult. The Colorado Department of Transportation found that the damage to U.S. 160 between Durango and Pagosa Springs was extensive. The floodwaters broke a bridge where the highway crossed the Piedra River and eroded the river’s banks.

Reopening U.S. 160 between the communities is expected in December or early 2027, leaving residents in Bayfield, Durango, Silverton and Cortez navigating long detours to reach the San Luis Valley, the Front Range or other parts of southern Colorado.

The Federal Highway Administration approved $15.6 million in additional quick-release emergency relief funds to help the state repair highways and eligible local roads, according to a CDOT news release Monday.

About $600,000 of that funding pot is available for county roads, about 10% of the $6 million in reported damage to county roads, the release said.

The FHWA approved the additional aid after state officials updated their damage estimates to $156 million, up from an initial estimate of $65 million after the first storm. State transportation officials will request more funding as they assess more damage, the release said.

Already, the flooding in southern Colorado outranks some natural disasters that caused expansive damage to state roads.

In 2021, Gov. Jared Polis requested $116 million from the FHWA’s emergency relief program to repair I-70 in Glenwood Canyon after mudslides and large debris flows in a burn scar from the 2020 Grizzly Creek fire damaged and blocked one of the most vital corridors between western and eastern Colorado.

Big Thompson Canyon sustained massive damage in 2013, leading to 100 air-lifted evacuations, widespread damage to homes and communities, and destroyed sections of U.S. 34. The state transportation department estimated the cost of recovery was about $280 million (not adjusted for inflation).

The FHWA funding is separate from the relief requested in the state’s major disaster declaration. Polis sent two requests to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, totaling about $55 million. The cost of the damage is likely to grow, Polis said Friday.

Colorado has spent $20 million in state emergency contingency funds as of Tuesday.

This story previously appeared on The Colorado Sun.

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