Thousands of Christmas trees dot the road just off U.S. 69 Highway at Pinestead Grove Farm in Louisburg.

The farm opened last year, just in time for the holiday season. It used to operate as D & G Tree Farm, but after a death in the family, the original owners sold it to Deb Grimes and Ken Selzer, who own farms nearby.

Lindsay Preisinger helps Grimes and Selzer operate the farm. A specialty crop like Christmas trees is new to the group, but they hit the ground running learning how to care for them and expand the farm to stay profitable.

Above all, it's important to the group that they keep the farm going for years to come, instead of letting the land become a commercial development.

"It's a lot of fun to be able to provide this experience and memory to people," Preisinger said. "We love being out here, being open and being able to provide this to the community."

Savannah Hawley-Bates / KCUR Lindsay Preisinger's dad worked for Hallmark, so she grew up loving the Christmas season. When she got the opportunity to help run Pinestead Grove Farm, it felt like a natural extension of her love for the holiday.

Since taking over ownership, the group has added fire pits and a hot chocolate bar, revamped the shop with Christmas decor, and brought in a tractor to take people to visit each patch of the over 5,000 trees they have on the farm.

Pinestead Farm inherited its trees from the previous owners. Preisinger and the crew planted their first batch of trees this spring. Evergreen trees take six to eight years to mature, so those will be ready around 2032.

It takes constant mowing, watering and annual trimming to grow the trees that customers expect to see when they show up to a farm. To get more expertise, Pinestead Grove belongs to the Kansas Christmas Tree Growers Association and the National Christmas Tree Association .

Both groups help growers meet each other and share tips on how to succeed. Rick Dungey, executive director of the NCTA, said the decoration may be temporary, but Christmas tree farms help give people holiday memories that last a lifetime.

"People say it doesn't feel like Christmas, it doesn't smell like Christmas, it doesn't seem like Christmas until we get a fresh tree every year," Dungey said. "You aren't going to get that by pulling some plastic and metal out of a box out of storage."

Savannah Hawley-Bates / KCUR The owners of Pinestead Grove have added many new features to the farm, like a tractor to take people to different parts of the fields that have over 5,000 trees.

Angie Ward and her family were the first customers of the season at Pinestead Grove. She came with her husband, daughter and son-in-law to find a tree that was just the right size.

Ward has a strategy, too. Once her family finds a tree that they like, Ward's husband, Tom, stands by it ready to chop it down. But before he does, Ward will take one more walk around the field to make sure she doesn't find a better one.

"I want to be out there right first thing when they open," Ward said. "That's what we did growing up, and we've just carried on that tradition. I am a bit competitive, so there is a side of that. Because you got to get the best tree before anyone else."

Preisinger says she's noticed fewer Christmas tree farms as the years go by. She knows of some owners who sell because they don't have anyone to pass it down to, which is how Pinestead Grove started. Others sell because of how much money the land is worth.

Despite this, Christmas tree farm ownership is actually up across the country. There were 16,612 Christmas tree farms , according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2022 Census of Agriculture, which is the most recent data available. That's compared to 15,494 a decade prior .

Savannah Hawley-Bates / KCUR Lindsay Preisinger helps operate Pinestead Grove Farm, which opened last year. She's expecting the farm to sell more than a thousand trees this season.

Despite that increase, Dungey said it's still an unforgiving career. Farmers must battle pests, changing climate and disease to grow a tree. Since evergreens take years to mature, farmers also face the task of predicting what consumers will want to see about a decade in the future.

"People sometimes think, 'Christmas tree farming must be easy. You just put some trees in the ground; they magically turned into money,'" Dungey said. "Ultimately, even if you get all the other stuff we talked about correct, and you're batting 1,000, Mother Nature is still in charge."

Still, Dungey said Christmas tree farmers like those who belong to the NCTA are dedicated to the task because of the magic it can provide.

Preisinger said she and the owners of Pinestead Grove plan to keep it a Christmas tree farm for the next generation. They're also diversifying their income to make it happen.

Preisinger is planning a cut flower field for the summer, and the group hopes to turn a house that's on the farm property into a short-term rental to keep revenue coming in.

"It meant more to purchase the farm and keep it a farm, just because we know that land is disappearing quickly," Preisinger said. "If we could keep it a Christmas tree farm as long as possible, that was our plan."

Savannah Hawley-Bates / KCUR The owners of Pinestead Grove bought it to keep the holiday magic alive, and keep the land from becoming a development. More than 5,000 trees dot the property.

The dedication to keep the tree farm going means a lot to Ward. She grew up getting a real tree, and raised her children doing the same.

Ward's family used to go to a tree farm in Overland Park, but that was sold and turned into a housing development. Then they went to one in Lawrence, but stopped going when that owner retired. Ward said they had that Christmas feeling when they found Pinestead Grove.

"It's sad when you see all the tree farms that you've gone to and your kids have grown up on, and now all of a sudden it's a subdivision," Ward said. "It's really nice to find a place that you think is going to be here for a while."

Pinestead Grove opened Nov. 20, but Preisinger expects Thanksgiving weekend will be the busiest by far. They sold about 1,000 trees last year, and Preisinger said the farm is prepared to sell thousands more.

To make the tree buying process even more enticing, Preisinger contracted Santa to visit the farm every weekend between now and Pinestead Grove's last weekend when it closes Dec. 13.

Now that the farm has entered its second holiday, Preisinger is more prepared for the busy season. Despite the sleepless nights and long days caring for the trees, she said it's worth it to see the joy on customers' faces.

"It doesn't really feel like a job, it's just something really fun to do," Preisinger said. "I've always loved Christmas. Christmas just is now on my mind year-round."

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