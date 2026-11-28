Two days before the Dallas Cowboys are set to take the field for a holiday matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium is eerily quiet.

Except in the giant commercial kitchen on the stadium’s lower level.

Inside, hundreds of culinary staff with the Cowboys’ concessionaire Legends Global are working furiously to prepare a Thanksgiving feast for thousands of fans.



A turkey and salad are offered to suite guests for the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game day menu Nov. 24, 2026, at AT&T Stadium. (Christine Vo / KERA News)

They’ve been cooking for days, and the planning for the meal started back in the summer, senior executive sous chef Christian Marentes-Sanchez said.

“We were doing FIFA and we were talking about turkeys,” Marentes-Sanchez said. “Mac and cheese may not be a problem, but we’ve still got to secure 3,000 pounds of pasta.”

On game day, Marentes-Sanchez will head up a crew of 110 kitchen staff on the premium side of the kitchen alone. Heather Prince, the chef in charge of general concessions, will have a crew of about 150 on her side.

Prince designed one of the stadium’s fan-favorite Thanksgiving concessions, which has been on offer every year since 2023.

The Thanksgiving Egg Roll contains herb dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and smoked turkey, served with gravy for dipping, Prince said. The snack was created with portability in mind.



Chefs cook Thanksgiving hand pies during a preview of the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game day menu Nov. 24, 2026, at AT&T Stadium. (Christine Vo / KERA News)

“In the concessions areas, it’s really hard for someone to walk around with something that they have to use a fork and a knife to eat,” Prince said. “So we try to make things portable, and the egg roll is something you can walk around with, just dip it in the gravy and eat it.”

The same thought went into the other items on offer, which include a bowl and hand pie with similar ingredients.

Concessions this year will feature hydroponically and field-grown produce from the WE/Me Farm (We Over Me) at Dallas’ Paul Quinn College. The farm, built on the college’s former football field in 2010, seeks to combat food insecurity in the southern part of Dallas.

The farm partnered with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

“When you come and look at it and see what we are doing there, we are more productive now in making good use of the land that we have,” farm director Isiah Mataruka said.

Hydroponic growing, which Mataruka says is “the coolest thing” about what the farm does, uses water and liquid fertilizers to grow vegetables and herbs. Hydroponic systems can operate indoors, meaning the produce isn’t subjected to the elements and can be grown year-round.



The Thanksgiving Bowl consists of classic dinner items into one bowl during a preview of the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game day menu Nov. 24, 2026, at AT&T Stadium. (Christine Vo / KERA News)

Partnering with the Cowboys for Thanksgiving means the farm will be able to get fresh produce on more people’s plates this year, expanding its reach in an underserved community, Mataruka said.

At the heart of all the planning and prep, Prince said the culinary team keeps in mind that the game is an important holiday tradition for many families.

“There’s a lot of people that coming to the game is their tradition on Thanksgiving, so we’re just blessed that we can be a part of that,” Prince said. “It’s really important to us that we put out good fresh food and that it’s something that they look forward to and they want to come back and enjoy year after year.”

Lillie Davidson is KERA’s Arlington Accountability Reporter. Got a tip? Email Lillie Davidson at ldavidson@kera.org.



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