High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Fishing Off the Bank

By Luke Clayton
Published May 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT
In this week's show, Luke discusses catching channel catfish from the bank. A couple days ago, Luke joined Lake Tawakoni catfish guide Tony Pennebaker (903 474 3078) for a few hours of fishing with the guides Tony P's Punch Bait. The catching was red hot. Click and listen to Luke talk about the trip!

