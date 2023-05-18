High Plains Outdoors: Fishing Off the Bank

This week, Luke 'walks' you through a very simple recipe for making tasty fried pies from fresh blackberries.Blueberries, strawberries or your favorite berry can be used but Luke says his blueberry vines are loaded and he's putting the berries to good use.Luke use fresh, soft flour tortillas for dough in this recipe and the entire process takes very little time.Click above to listen to Luke give you step by step instructions.

