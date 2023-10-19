High Plains Outdoors: Venison Stir-Fry Recipe

In this week's show, Luke gives some tips on making a quick tasty stir fry meal at deer camp or... home. After getting in to camp after dark the last thing Luke wishes to do is spend a couple hours cooking dinner. This recipe can be prepared in 15 minutes and prepping at home before the hunt is the secret. Luke and Larry Weishuhn's new book "Campfire Talk" is now available at www.catfishradio.org
Click to listen and Luke will tell you how to eat like a king at camp with an easy-to-prepare fajita recipe in this week's HIGH PLAINS OUTDOORS. Luke's new book which he wrote with his friend Larry Weishuhn is now available at www.catfishradio.org
This week, Luke walks us through the process of making some very tasty, very easy smoked chicken/sausage Cajun Gumbo. You don't want to miss today's show if you enjoy gumbo! Contact Luke with questions or comments through his website www.catfishradio.org
In this week's show, Luke tells about the new book he and Larry Weishuhn co-wrote "Campfire Talk" soon to be available, and gives a very tasty fried bean recipe. Contact Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org