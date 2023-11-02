© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Deer Rifle Season

By Luke Clayton
Published November 2, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

This weekend is the opener of firearms seasons in many states including north Texas where Luke lives.In today's show, Luke talks about his six decades of experiencing 'opening days' and talks about some of the hunting buddies he spent time with in the past and his plans for hunting close ot home with his buddy Kenneth Shepherd. He and Kenneth have made a pact to make this 'home' hunt a tradition. Pictured is Kenneth with a fine buck he took while the two were hunting together last season. Luke and Larry Weishuhn's new book, :Campfire Talk" is available at www.catfishradio.org

Tags
High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors
Stay Connected
Luke Clayton
See stories by Luke Clayton