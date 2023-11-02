High Plains Outdoors: Deer Rifle Season

This weekend is the opener of firearms seasons in many states including north Texas where Luke lives.In today's show, Luke talks about his six decades of experiencing 'opening days' and talks about some of the hunting buddies he spent time with in the past and his plans for hunting close ot home with his buddy Kenneth Shepherd. He and Kenneth have made a pact to make this 'home' hunt a tradition. Pictured is Kenneth with a fine buck he took while the two were hunting together last season. Luke and Larry Weishuhn's new book, :Campfire Talk" is available at www.catfishradio.org
Starting a campfire for warmth or cooking is an essential skill for any outdoors person. Luke guest today is KJ Thompson with Blackbeard Fire Starters www.blackbeardfire.com. Mr.Thompson discusses a system he and his company has devised to start a campfire under any conditions. If you spend much time in the outdoors, the information shared in this week's show will prove very helpful.
In this week's show, Luke gives some tips on making a quick tasty stir fry meal at deer camp or... home. After getting in to camp after dark the last thing Luke wishes to do is spend a couple hours cooking dinner. This recipe can be prepared in 15 minutes and prepping at home before the hunt is the secret. Luke and Larry Weishuhn's new book "Campfire Talk" is now available at www.catfishradio.org
Click to listen and Luke will tell you how to eat like a king at camp with an easy-to-prepare fajita recipe in this week's HIGH PLAINS OUTDOORS. Luke's new book which he wrote with his friend Larry Weishuhn is now available at www.catfishradio.org
This week, Luke walks us through the process of making some very tasty, very easy smoked chicken/sausage Cajun Gumbo. You don't want to miss today's show if you enjoy gumbo! Contact Luke with questions or comments through his website www.catfishradio.org