High Plains Outdoors: BBQ

This week, Luke is talking about cooking outdoors, more particularly smoking BBQ. Years ago, Luke lost many hours of sleep while tending a wood fired smoker all night and he still occasionally cooks with wood but he learned that that same great 'smoked' flavor can be achieved with an electric smoker. He uses a Smokin Tex smoker that gives a great smoke flavor with only five or six ounces of wood. The temperature is controlled with a thermostat and Luke often cooks meat all night long while he is sleeping with the thermostat set at 190 or 200 degrees.
This weekend is the opener of firearms seasons in many states including north Texas where Luke lives.In today's show, Luke talks about his six decades of experiencing 'opening days' and talks about some of the hunting buddies he spent time with in the past and his plans for hunting close ot home with his buddy Kenneth Shepherd. He and Kenneth have made a pact to make this 'home' hunt a tradition. Pictured is Kenneth with a fine buck he took while the two were hunting together last season. Luke and Larry Weishuhn's new book, :Campfire Talk" is available at www.catfishradio.org
Starting a campfire for warmth or cooking is an essential skill for any outdoors person. Luke guest today is KJ Thompson with Blackbeard Fire Starters www.blackbeardfire.com. Mr.Thompson discusses a system he and his company has devised to start a campfire under any conditions. If you spend much time in the outdoors, the information shared in this week's show will prove very helpful.
In this week's show, Luke gives some tips on making a quick tasty stir fry meal at deer camp or... home. After getting in to camp after dark the last thing Luke wishes to do is spend a couple hours cooking dinner. This recipe can be prepared in 15 minutes and prepping at home before the hunt is the secret. Luke and Larry Weishuhn's new book "Campfire Talk" is now available at www.catfishradio.org