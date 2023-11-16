© 2021
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: BBQ

By Luke Clayton
Published November 16, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST
This week, Luke is talking about cooking outdoors, more particularly smoking BBQ. Years ago, Luke lost many hours of sleep while tending a wood fired smoker all night and he still occasionally cooks with wood but he learned that that same great 'smoked' flavor can be achieved with an electric smoker. He uses a Smokin Tex smoker that gives a great smoke flavor with only five or six ounces of wood. The temperature is controlled with a thermostat and Luke often cooks meat all night long while he is sleeping with the thermostat set at 190 or 200 degrees.

Luke Clayton
