High Plains Outdoors: BBQ

This weekend is the opener of firearms seasons in many states including north Texas where Luke lives.In today's show, Luke talks about his six decades of experiencing 'opening days' and talks about some of the hunting buddies he spent time with in the past and his plans for hunting close ot home with his buddy Kenneth Shepherd. He and Kenneth have made a pact to make this 'home' hunt a tradition. Pictured is Kenneth with a fine buck he took while the two were hunting together last season. Luke and Larry Weishuhn's new book, :Campfire Talk" is available at www.catfishradio.org

Listen • 4:59