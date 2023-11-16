Planting the Plains: Amaryllis Bulbs

When looking to add a pop of color or height to a planting arrangement. Amaryllis Bulbs are a great and easy plant to add to your fall garden and can be moved in during the winter. To be replanted in the spring. So, join me this week for more gardening tips for Fall.
Once the garden’s done for the year, don’t forget to make time to clean up and take care of your gardening tools. Winterizing and proper storage of these tools will help to ensure their longevity, and that they’ll be ready for you in the spring, when you restart your garden for the year!
It may feel like there's not much you can do for your garden once winter sets in, but spending a bit of time protecting your plants from wildlife will be well worth it, and help to ensure that your spring garden comes back looking its best!
Did you know that with a little effort, you can help your plants to be better prepared for the winter cold, and even help to minimize the negative effects of other aspects of winter as well? We'll talk about some materials and practices that you can employ to keep your plants hardy and ready for spring!
Sweet potatoes are one of fall's most delicious treats, but how do you harvest them, and how do you know WHEN to harvest them? It's easy when you know what to watch for, and when to act, and we'll talk this week about the best way to make the most of this delicious tuber!
Before the frost hits your area, remember that some summer crops can be harvested nearly any time during their growth stage...especially tomatoes! This week, we'll discuss how to ripen green tomatoes "off the vine", and how best to maximize their flavor development.