High Plains Outdoors

Planting the Plains: Amaryllis Bulbs

By Anthony Reardon
Published November 16, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST
When looking to add a pop of color or height to a planting arrangement. Amaryllis Bulbs are a great and easy plant to add to your fall garden and can be moved in during the winter. To be replanted in the spring.
So, join me this week for more gardening tips for Fall.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
