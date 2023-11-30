© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Hunting Friends

By Luke Clayton
Published November 30, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST
In today's show, Luke talks about the outdoors being a wonderful place for making lifelong friends. A little over a year ago, Luke met and became fast friends with Edgar Cotton and Edgar's son David Cotton. Although they have only known each other for 13 or so months, a lifelong friendship has been forged. Click and listen to Luke talk about good times in the great outdoors!

Luke Clayton
