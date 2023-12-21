© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Turnip Story

By Luke Clayton
Published December 21, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

In today's show, Luke tells a little comical story about a deer hunt and turnips. You will have to click and listen! Luke also wishes all his listeners here on High Plains Public Radio a very MERRY CHRISTMAS.

Tags
High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
Outdoors writer, radio host and book author Luke Clayton has been addicted to everything outdoors related since his childhood when he grew up hunting and fishing in rural northeast Texas. Luke pens a weekly newspaper column that appears in over thirty newspapers.
See stories by Luke Clayton