High Plains Outdoors: Turnip Story

In today's show, Luke tells a little comical story about a deer hunt and turnips. You will have to click and listen! Luke also wishes all his listeners here on High Plains Public Radio a very MERRY CHRISTMAS.
Outdoors writer, radio host and book author Luke Clayton has been addicted to everything outdoors related since his childhood when he grew up hunting and fishing in rural northeast Texas. Luke pens a weekly newspaper column that appears in over thirty newspapers.
Luke is talking taxidermy this week with Joe Parker, owner of All American Taxidermy 214 596 8171 Facebook All American Taxidermy Texas . Click to learn some tips that will help insure your taxidermist can do the very best job on your mount.
In today's show, Luke talks about the outdoors being a wonderful place for making lifelong friends. A little over a year ago, Luke met and became fast friends with Edgar Cotton and Edgar's son David Cotton. Although they have only known each other for 13 or so months, a lifelong friendship has been forged. Click and listen to Luke talk about good times in the great outdoors!
This week, Luke is talking about cooking outdoors, more particularly smoking BBQ. Years ago, Luke lost many hours of sleep while tending a wood fired smoker all night and he still occasionally cooks with wood but he learned that that same great 'smoked' flavor can be achieved with an electric smoker. He uses a Smokin Tex smoker that gives a great smoke flavor with only five or six ounces of wood. The temperature is controlled with a thermostat and Luke often cooks meat all night long while he is sleeping with the thermostat set at 190 or 200 degrees.
This weekend is the opener of firearms seasons in many states including north Texas where Luke lives.In today's show, Luke talks about his six decades of experiencing 'opening days' and talks about some of the hunting buddies he spent time with in the past and his plans for hunting close ot home with his buddy Kenneth Shepherd. He and Kenneth have made a pact to make this 'home' hunt a tradition. Pictured is Kenneth with a fine buck he took while the two were hunting together last season. Luke and Larry Weishuhn's new book, :Campfire Talk" is available at www.catfishradio.org