High Plains Outdoors: Farm Pond Bass

Luke joins his good friend Kenneth Shephard this week and catches some farm pond bass. Kenneth has a little 10 foot flat nose aluminum boat rigged out perfectly for fishing small waters. Luke gives some tips on baits this week that will help you have fun and catch fish. You can watch the outing on A SPORTSMANS LIFE now on YouTube and www.carbontv.com
Luke visits with his friend Paul Moore www.vineyardmax.net about a fishing/camping trip on the Brazos River last weekend with river guide Shane Davies www.riverrunguideservice.com. Paul and his wife Angela enjoyed two nights camping on the river and three days of great fishing. Click to learn more about a fun summer destination.
Luke heads up to lake Texoma on the Texas/Oklahoma border to visit with guide Bill Carey, Striper Express www.striperexpress.com. The summer pattern of schooling fish in the lower lake is underway and Carey tells how to catch em'!
In this week's High Plains Outdoors Luke talks about a recent close to home hog home where he shot a tasty 40-pound pig and immediately put the meat on the smoker to cook all night at low temperature and the next morning turn his harvest into some very tasty Guisado.