High Plains Outdoors: It's Bowhunting Season Again!

For those who hunt with a bow, there's nothing like it, and this week, we'll focus on bowhunting, since bow season will be opening up in a week or so all over the High Plains (and beyond!), so it's an exciting time, and definitely time to practice up! Getting out and loosing a few arrows will help ensure your gear is in top condition before your next hunt.

Tune in to Luke's weekly radio show/podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends”, just about everywhere podcasts are found, or find him online at catfishradio.org.