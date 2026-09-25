© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KANZ 91.1FM in southwest Kansas will be off air for a few hours in the late afternoon or evening of Sept 24. while we work on the tower. You can always listen to HPPR in the player above or on the HPPR APP.
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: It's Bowhunting Season Again!

By Luke Clayton
Published September 25, 2026 at 9:47 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

No matter where you live in the High Plains region, bowhunting season opens soon, and it's time to think about your gear. Check out this week's episode to learn more about how to prep!

For those who hunt with a bow, there's nothing like it, and this week, we'll focus on bowhunting, since bow season will be opening up in a week or so all over the High Plains (and beyond!), so it's an exciting time, and definitely time to practice up! Getting out and loosing a few arrows will help ensure your gear is in top condition before your next hunt.

Tune in to Luke's weekly radio show/podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends”, just about everywhere podcasts are found, or find him online at catfishradio.org.

Tags
High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
See stories by Luke Clayton