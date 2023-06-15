Planting the Plains: Tomatoes

Tomato gardens can present unique problems for gardeners on the high plains. They’re one of the most popular vegetables for folks to grow at home, but they come with a number of questions. We’ll dig into answers and cover a few common issues in this week’s episode!
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
Lawn grubs can be the enemy of those who love a green and well-kept yard. But with the right approach, you can keep these yard pests from doing much damage in your lawn; in this episode, I’ll discuss which beetles are most likely to be damaging to folks in the high plains.
Even though the name might suggest a longer lifespan. annuals are a great way to brighten up a porch or garden — and right now is the perfect time to make your yearly purchase of these colorful beauties.
It's common knowledge that some folks like to talk to their plants, but at least so far, they haven't started to talk back to us. But if they could, they might tell us they need more water! In this week's show, I'll share some signs and symptoms of plant dehydration, and how to prevent it during dry times.
One of the more common enemies of junipers and arborvitae on the high plains, which is hatching at this very moment, is the bagworm.Known for their hanging cocoons built from defoliated plant material, bagworm caterpillars can quickly overtake a landscape when left untreated.This makes now, while the worms are still traveling and exposed, the perfect time for treatment. Tune in to this week's episode to hear more about how!
Water availability is more and more of a problem on the high plains. A popular current trend is "native gardening", which simply refers to finding a way to mimic a plant's native environment to get it to thrive. Knowing which plants make sense for our water outlook will help you make better and longer-lasting choices for your garden!