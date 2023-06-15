© 2021
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Tomatoes

By Anthony Reardon
Published June 15, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT

Tomato gardens can present unique problems for gardeners on the high plains. They’re one of the most popular vegetables for folks to grow at home, but they come with a number of questions. We’ll dig into answers and cover a few common issues in this week’s episode!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
