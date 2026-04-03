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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Making Your Own Compost Tea

By Anthony Reardon
Published April 3, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Compost tea isn’t a beverage, but it’s a great way to use the nutrients from your composting to make an easily spreadable liquid you can apply almost anywhere. This week, we’ll talk about how and why you may want to consider making a batch, and seeing what it can do for your garden!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon