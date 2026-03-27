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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Nurturing Spring Seedlings

By Anthony Reardon
Published March 27, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

It may seem counterintuitive, but maybe…don’t plant EVERY seed in your seed packet. At least, not right away. This is just one of the things that isn’t always obvious when you’re getting ready to plant your garden, but there are lots of “conventional wisdom” tips that don’t get widely shared, and maybe aren’t as commonly known as they should be. We’ll talk about this and some other things to consider this week, as you get your seeds started this spring!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon