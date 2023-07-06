© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Creating Bird Habitats

By Anthony Reardon
Published July 6, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT

Songbirds can make a very pleasant difference in your garden, and adding the right plants to your garden will make it more hospitable for various bird species to flock to your yard. In this week's episode, we'll talk about how to create a nurturing, welcoming space to see more of our feathered friends!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
