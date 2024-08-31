© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: New Garden Soil Prep

By Anthony Reardon
Published August 31, 2024 at 7:30 AM CDT

Getting the soil in your garden into proper condition for growing can also mean killing any weeds or weed seeds properly and effectively, so that nothing competes for nutrients once you've done your planting in the spring. This week, we'll talk about ways to use the winter months to get your soil into shape!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
