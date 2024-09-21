© 2024
Planting the Plains: September Gardening Topics

By Anthony Reardon
Published September 21, 2024 at 8:30 AM CDT

Even though we're in September, there are a number of things you can be doing to help your lawn as well as your garden. Knowing which varieties of grass to plant, and a few other tips we'll cover this week, will help you keep busy before the colder weather sets in!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
