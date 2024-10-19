© 2024
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Using Low Tunnels

By Anthony Reardon
Published October 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Low tunnel covering can be a great way to build a "miniature greenhouse" in your garden, to help retain warmth and moisture a bit longer, or to begin growing earlier in the new season.

This week, we'll talk about how to create these, and what materials to use, as well as how late in the season you can expect these to work for you!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
