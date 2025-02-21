Planting the Plains: Fruit Trees in Winter

Especially given the bitter, cold weather we've been having in spurts this winter, it's important to spare some time to think about the health of your fruit trees. Depending on the type of fruit you're growing, you'll want to consider its ideal temperature, and steps you can take to help keep them within that temperature range, and we'll talk about how in this week's episode!
Ah, Valentine's Day...that day in mid-February when so many roses are murdered in the name of love! But while any cut flowers will always have a limited life span, there are a few tricks you can employ to help keep a bouquet fresh for a few days longer. This week, we'll talk about a few ways to extend the life of your roses!
Degree days are a way to measure how much heat an insect has accumulated over time. They're used to predict when an insect will develop, hatch, or reach peak adult emergence.But how do you calculate these numbers, and how do you apply them? We'll talk about how to use this information to minimize the pests in your garden, in this week's episode!
Spring season extension is the practice of extending the growing season for plants in the spring by using protective coverings or other tools. This can help ensure a longer harvest season and higher quality produce. We'll talk this week about the difference between fall and spring season extension, and some tools you can use for a longer and more productive growing season!
Companion planting...when it comes to which plants help to benefit or protect each other, there's a lot of misinformation out there. Don't let this affect you; this week, we'll look at the truths and falsehoods, so your garden can be its best without being held back by common "knowledge".
Frost heaving can be a problem in areas like the High Plains, where soil can freeze and thaw repeatedly during the winter. This week, we'll talk about how and why this happens, and what steps can be taken to mitigate this cold-weather nuisance.