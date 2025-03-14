© 2025
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Backyard Strawberries

By Anthony Reardon
Published March 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Strawberries are a favorite summertime treat, and one that many gardeners choose to raise in their own yards. But what's the best way to grow them...will you need many plants, and how much fruit will they yield? Which varieties are best for where I live, and how many harvests can I expect each year? This week, we'll talk about strawberries, and more strawberries!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
