Planting the Plains: Backyard Strawberries

Strawberries are a favorite summertime treat, and one that many gardeners choose to raise in their own yards. But what's the best way to grow them...will you need many plants, and how much fruit will they yield? Which varieties are best for where I live, and how many harvests can I expect each year? This week, we'll talk about strawberries, and more strawberries!
Dry vegetable gardening isn't actually DRY...but it is the practice of growing vegetables with limited water, and using the most of the water you do use. But which vegetables are the best for growing this way? This week, we'll talk about how to try this in your own garden!
As we start to thaw out and get ready for warmer temperatures, all number of insects and other pests are preparing to do their worst to your new garden this spring. What to do? Get started early! We'll talk more about the steps you can take in this week's episode.
Especially given the bitter, cold weather we've been having in spurts this winter, it's important to spare some time to think about the health of your fruit trees. Depending on the type of fruit you're growing, you'll want to consider its ideal temperature, and steps you can take to help keep them within that temperature range, and we'll talk about how in this week's episode!
Ah, Valentine's Day...that day in mid-February when so many roses are murdered in the name of love! But while any cut flowers will always have a limited life span, there are a few tricks you can employ to help keep a bouquet fresh for a few days longer. This week, we'll talk about a few ways to extend the life of your roses!
Degree days are a way to measure how much heat an insect has accumulated over time. They're used to predict when an insect will develop, hatch, or reach peak adult emergence.But how do you calculate these numbers, and how do you apply them? We'll talk about how to use this information to minimize the pests in your garden, in this week's episode!