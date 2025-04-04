© 2025
Planting the Plains: Understanding Compost Tea

By Anthony Reardon
Published April 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Care for a spot of tea? Or maybe, for some tea that might help your garden grow? Compost tea is a great way to benefit from the microorganisms that thrive in your compost bin, and to bring those benefits anywhere you might need them. You won't want to drink it, but you will want to make it, after hearing this week's episode!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
