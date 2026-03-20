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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Properly Organic

By Anthony Reardon
Published March 20, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Everyone talks about organic food and gardening, but when you dig a little deeper, it becomes clear that sometimes, folks don’t always mean the same thing. We’ll talk about true organic gardening in this week’s episode!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon