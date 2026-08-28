Planting the Plains: Making the Most of September Harvests

As the growing season starts to come to a close, and you get closer to harvest, it’s a good time to take stock of all best ways to handle your early fall harvest; your efforts now can help your plants focus their energy on fruiting, and any extras can be frozen or canned…we’ll discuss how in this week’s episode!
While you’re putting the effort into gardening, why not do a little extra for the pollinators and others who bring a lot to your garden and your yard? A nice side benefit to your work is the way that you can also help Mother Nature do her thing, and we’ll talk this week about how!
Sometimes it’s hard to know whether you should trim back your plants, or otherwise prepare for the colder weather as fall approaches. This week, we’ll talk about which plants can withstand this maintenance, and when to maybe just…hold off.
Gardeners on the High Plains know that even after watering their plants, there’s a good chance that the heat will dry up the moisture before too long. But dirt that undergoes the wet/dry cycle repeatedly begins to harden into something we call soil crust. In this week’s episode, we’ll talk about how this process occurs, and what you can do about it in your own garden!
The summer is at the point where you might be considering harvesting some items, in order to make room for one last round of quick-growing vegetables before the cold weather sets in. This week, we’ll talk about a few maintenance issues, and how to assess what’s worth keeping…and what’s worth letting go.
Composting is a great way to get nutrients into your garden, especially during the summer. This week, we’ll review the process of composting during the summertime, and how to let the heat help in the process!