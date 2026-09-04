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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Removing Debris in the Fall

By Anthony Reardon
Published September 4, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Can you feel it? Fall is almost here, and your plants certainly know it. In fact, it may be time to clean up some of the mess they've created over the summer. In this week's episode, we'll talk about how to make the most of your cleanup, and how best to prepare for next year.

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon