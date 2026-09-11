© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Reviewing Soil Amendments

By Anthony Reardon
Published September 11, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

This part of September is ideal for taking (making!) the time to sample your soil, and have it tested to know exactly what you're trying to use to grow your garden plants...if you don't know, how can you know what's best for them? This week, we'll talk about the soil on the High Plains, and how to address whatever results you find in your own soil!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon