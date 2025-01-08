The Wordy Shipmates by Sarah Vowell, 2008

Travel back in time with author Sarah Vowell to explore the Puritans journey to America to become the people of John Winthrop's "city upon a hill"—a shining example, a "city that cannot be hid." We often claim to be a Puritan nation, but what does that mean? Who were the people who considered themselves our “philosophical, spiritual, and moral ancestors?” Our founders were highly literate, deeply principled – and often feisty, argumentative and filled with a desire for vengeance.

QUOTES

“The only thing more dangerous than an idea is a belief. And by dangerous I don't mean thought-provoking. I mean: might get people killed.”

““The most important reason I am concentrating on Winthrop and his shipmates in the 1630s is that the country I live in is haunted by the Puritans’ vision of themselves as God’s chosen people, as a beacon of righteousness that all others are to admire.”

“This is a sappy way to put it, but the Winthrop who warns Williams is the Winthrop I fell in love with, the Winthrop Cotton Mather celebrates for sharing his firewood with the needy, the Winthrop who scolds Thomas Dudley for overcharging the poor, the Winthrop of 'Christian Charity,' who called for 'enlargement toward others' and 'brotherly affection,' admonishing that 'if thy brother be in want and thou canst help him...if thou lovest God thou must help him.”

“So, I say to you read! Read! Something will stick in the mind, be diligent and good will come of it.”

Charles Forrest Jones

Book Leader Charles Forrest Jones Discusses The Wordy Shipmates

Charles Forrest Jones lives with his wife and dogs in Lawrence, Kansas and Creede, Colorado. He has a BS in Biology from Kansas University, an MPA from Harvard University’s Kennedy School, and spent the majority of his professional life in public service. From 2003 to 2014, he served as Director of the Kansas University Public Management Center and taught MPA ethics and administration. Each of his academic courses included at least one reading to inspire creativity -- such as The Glass Castle or On Writing -- for public policy is rooted in the human condition. There is a place for the articulate, compelling, even beautiful.