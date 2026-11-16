2026 Fall Read: More Route 66 Stories

More Route 66 Stories

I’m Lynn Boitano.

100 years of numbered highways means 100 years of journeys and stories. As we mark that anniversary, HPPR's Radio Readers Book Club is taking another trip down Route 66, revisiting our celebration from May and June. Here are more memories shared by visitors to our recording booth at Chapter House Books in Amarillo, Texas.

Okay, my memory of Route 66. I'm Bill Netherton. My memory of Route 66, I have a lot of them, but here on Sixth Street, I used to work next door to the Golden Light Cafe when it was just a small little place. There were two or three lanky cowboys that would play shuffleboard and drink beer, and I worked next door to it.

And I even—I was in high school at the time, and I wrote a song, and I'm going to force it upon you. You can turn it off if you want to. Anyway, it was a fun little song. I only got one verse written, and it goes like this:

Well, I work next door to a little spot called the Golden Light Café

And after work, me and the boss stop in almost every day

'Cause at the Golden Light, the waitress knows what we like

Yeah, we don't even have to say

The minute that we walk in, she says, ‘How you been?

Have you been working hard today?’

And I say, ‘Yes, ma'am, but hot damn, we're gonna make it rich someday

And when we do, we'll bring our money to you at the Golden Light Cafe.

And that's my song and my memory.

Okay, so it's me in here. My name is James, and I was walking down Route 66, and I seen a really nice lady, and I started dating her. [Much giggling.]

I'm 19, and I decided that it would be a good idea to travel the entirety of Route 66 from Chicago all the way to LA and spend $3,000 of my college fund to do it. And it's probably been one of the best experiences of my life. I've gotten to see so many things that so many people wouldn't ever get to see in their lives, and I think that the money will come back.

If you ever think that you should do something but you don't have the money for it, just think that the money will—it'll come back. But the memories and the time won't.

So, shout-out from middle Tennessee.

These voices from Route 66 were recorded last spring at Chapter House Books in Amarillo, Texas. Thanks so much for riding along with High Plains Public Radio's Radio Readers Book Club.