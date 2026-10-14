Oklahoma voter registration system malfunction expected to have minimal impact, official says

Some Oklahomans, who waited until the final day to register to vote for next month's election, experienced problems after the state's system unexpectedly malfunctioned, officials said.

Some people who attempted to register electronically through the Oklahoma State Election Board online voter portal on Friday received an error message and were told to try again later, officials said.

The Oklahoma State Election Board said the interface between the Online Voter Registration System and Service Oklahoma's data experienced communication issues for a couple of hours Friday afternoon. Service Oklahoma provides driver and motor vehicle services, and the information is used to verify addresses of people seeking to register.

State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax called the issue an "isolated incident" that didn't seem to have much of an impact.

Friday was the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election or to update voter information.

Once the issue was resolved, nearly 800 applications, or about 40% of the daily total, were successfully submitted to the Online Voter Registration System.

"We regret that there was a brief issue with the interface, but it appears to have had minimal impact on voter registration applications," Ziriax said. "Literally, hundreds and hundreds of electronic applications were submitted after it was fixed."

Ziriax said there is no legal authority to extend the deadline for those who were unable to register. Voters had other options to register, he said. They could also submit a registration at their local county election board.

"It is our hope and our belief that anyone who received the message to try again later did so and it successfully went through," Ziriax said.

Despite the issue, a record 1,906 people successfully electronically submitted applications, the most of any single day in 2026. A comparable figure for four years ago was not available.

Misha Mohr, an agency spokesperson, said once an application is submitted online, it still must be approved by the local election board.

Ziriax said his agency is working with Service Oklahoma and the Office of Management and Enterprise Services to determine what occurred and to plan for the future to avoid it. The Office of Management and Enterprise Services handles information technology and other functions for the state.

Andy Moore is CEO of Let's Fix This, an organization that promotes voting and civic engagement.

"We would love to see the state expand the window for voter registration up to and including election day," Moore said. "A number of states allow for same day voter registration and we think Oklahoma should be one of them."

Oklahoma Republican Party Chairperson Charity Linch and Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairperson Erin Brewer did not immediately respond for a request for comment as of publication.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.

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