Driving in Texas on Halloween doesn’t have to be spooky

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) encourages residents across the state to practice safety measures this Halloween. DPS says people can help prevent accidents with simple precautions: high-visibility costumes, remaining vigilant behind the wheel and watching closely for trick-or-treaters.

“Halloween should be a night of fun and celebration, not a night of tragedy,” said Bryan Rippee, Texas Highway Patrol Chief. “We’re asking everyone to do their part.”

DPS shared that child pedestrian fatalities from vehicle collisions are more than twice as likely to occur on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

DPS’ top tips:

Stay alert and avoid distractions: Keep your focus entirely on the road and refrain from using mobile devices. Under Texas law, reading, writing, or sending electronic messages while driving is illegal unless your vehicle is fully stopped. If you rely on navigation apps, ask a passenger to handle them so your eyes stay focused on driving.

Keep your focus entirely on the road and refrain from using mobile devices. Under Texas law, reading, writing, or sending electronic messages while driving is illegal unless your vehicle is fully stopped. If you rely on navigation apps, ask a passenger to handle them so your eyes stay focused on driving. Watch for pedestrians and reduce speed: Drive slower than usual, as numerous children will be out walking for Halloween. Exercise heightened caution in residential neighborhoods and trick-or-treating areas, and never assume children are watching out for your vehicle.

Drive slower than usual, as numerous children will be out walking for Halloween. Exercise heightened caution in residential neighborhoods and trick-or-treating areas, and never assume children are watching out for your vehicle. Never drive impaired: Avoid drinking and driving entirely by arranging safe, alternative transportation if you plan to consume alcohol.

Avoid drinking and driving entirely by arranging safe, alternative transportation if you plan to consume alcohol. Practice defensive driving: Remain prepared for unique Halloween road hazards and ensure every passenger in your vehicle is properly buckled up in compliance with the law.

DPS says active participation from all community members is essential.

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