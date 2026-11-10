Oklahoma businessman and Bob Mills Furniture founder dies at 79

Prominent Oklahoma businessman and furniture store founder Bob Mills has died.

Mills started his furniture store franchise in 1971 in downtown Oklahoma City and oversaw the business as it expanded to multiple markets across Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas.

His family called his passing an immeasurable loss on social media and thanked the public for being part of his life's work and legacy.

Bob Mills Furniture will continue operating after his death. Mills was 79 years old.

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