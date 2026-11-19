After a rush of projects and buzz a few years ago, the idea of sequestering carbon underground to make a dent in greenhouse gases has fallen out of the headlines as growing data center energy demands threaten overwhelming new fossil fuel emissions.

Even the data giants’ redoubled efforts to pair power generation with carbon capture and storage are seeing a backlash. Neighbors of a Google Chicago project are trying to block it as a free pass for old school fossil fuels.

But Colorado’s Energy Office is still giving out grants in hope of making carbon capture viable, as the state targets a 75% reduction in overall greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. Brooklyn-based Vycarb, founded by a University of Colorado Ph.D., has just won $2.7 million in state help for its pilot projects storing excess carbon in water.

Vycarb’s technology, contained in equipment the size of a shipping container or two, is aimed at smaller industrial companies that want to capture 500 to 1,000 tons of carbon a year. By comparison, Colorado’s entire economy emits about 120 million tons of carbon a year, with coal-fired power plants, for example, emitting millions of tons each.

Vycarb’s first demonstration project in the waters off New York City captured industrial-emissions carbon in seawater, then returned the seawater with the carbon turned into a neutral and stable bicarbonate. The world’s oceans are environmentally crucial carbon sinks that act as a key counterbalance to all the fossil fuel carbon released in the Industrial Age.

One Vycarb trailer, at the moment, is “a drop in the bucket in terms of overall climate impact. But Colorado’s goal in this grant is really to stimulate the adoption of new technologies like ours, so that they can be scaled,” said company founder Garrett Boudinot, who took his Colorado education to the Brooklyn Navy Yard for practical application.

Vycarb is negotiating potential pilot deals in Colorado that would involve industries like renewable natural gas producers, biomass producers and ethanol makers. Without seawater available in landlocked Colorado, Vycarb will sequester the carbon gas in wastewater or process water already used by the facility.

Despite the Trump administration’s rollbacks of many climate change initiatives, potentially lucrative tax credits for carbon capture remain in place, Boudinot said. Part of the Vycarb process is to quantify the amount of carbon kept from the atmosphere to generate a measurable credit.

There are also markets for voluntary carbon retirement, where companies might purchase the capture credits to offset their “stubborn” carbon footprint or to meet green pledges made to shareholders and consumers.

Environmental groups have often been skeptical of carbon sequestration as a moral hazard, or an excuse for allowing old industries to continue burning fossil fuels instead of transitioning to cleaner energy. Even where major capture projects were launched, reality set in, with some locations lacking geologic formations needed for safe storage, and others fighting the pipelines required to move carbon from a factory to storage.

But there are many industries, Boudinot said, that look beyond the four-year cycles of presidential administrations and believe carbon capture has a future.

“So many companies recognize, OK, we’re making decisions on much longer timelines,” Boudinot said. It’s not an “if” on the need for new carbon strategies, Boudinot said, “it’s a ‘when.’”

This story previously appeared on The Colorado Sun.

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