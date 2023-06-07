© 2021
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Trip to Saskatchewan

By Luke Clayton
Published June 7, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT
A happy angler with a giant walleye landed last week at Iskwatikan Lake Lodge in Saskatchewan, Canada.
In this week's show, Luke talks about his trip to Saskatchewan to fish for northern pike, walleye and lake trout at Iskwatikan Lake Lodge www.iskwatikanlake.com.
For the past decade or so Luke has fished up in the remote fly in lakes and he's more than happy to help you plan your first trip. Feel free to contact Luke through his radio website www.catfishradio.org or email lukeclayton1950@gmail.com

Luke Clayton
