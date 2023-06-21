© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Talking Fish w/ Larry Weishuhn

By Luke Clayton
Published June 21, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Jim Zumbo with Rick Lambert looking on
Jim Zumbo with Rick Lambert looking on

Luke visits with his longtime friend Larry Weishuhn this week and the topic is summer fishing. Larry spent a couple days recently in Oklahoma fishing with his friends Jim Zumbo (holding giant sunfish!) and Rick Lambert looking on in side by side.

Tags
High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
See stories by Luke Clayton