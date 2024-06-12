© 2021
High Plains Outdoors: With Paul Moore of Vineyard Max

By Luke Clayton
Published June 12, 2024 at 10:07 AM CDT
Luke visits with his friend Paul Moore www.vineyardmax.netabout a fishing/camping trip on the Brazos River last weekend with river guide Shane Davies www.riverrunguideservice.com. Paul and his wife Angela enjoyed two nights camping on the river and three days of great fishing. Click to learn more about a fun summer destination.

