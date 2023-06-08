© 2021
High Plains
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Lawn Grubs

By Anthony Reardon
Published June 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT

Lawn grubs can be the enemy of those who love a green and well-kept yard. But with the right approach, you can keep these yard pests from doing much damage in your lawn; in this episode, I’ll discuss which beetles are most likely to be damaging to folks in the high plains.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
See stories by Anthony Reardon