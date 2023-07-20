© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KJJP-FM 105.7 serving Amarillo and the central Panhandle is currently operating at only 30% of power due to the complete failure of the air conditioning system in the transmitter building. Consequently, listeners may hear a noisy signal or be unable to receive the station in its outer coverage area. Work is underway to repair or replace the air conditioning.

KTOT-FM 89.5 serving the northwest Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of a major transmitter part. Given the age of the transmitter and the special nature of the part, a replacement is very difficult to find. The manufacture no longer stocks the part, so we are currently conducting a nationwide search to find a used one.

We apologies for these disruptions of service and encourage you to continue listing to HPPR via our streaming player (click above) or our mobile app. If you have any questions, please contact contact engineer@hppr.org
.
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Fall Vegetable Planting

By Anthony Reardon
Published July 20, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT

It's never too early to plan your fall vegetable planting, and mid-July is the right time to be thinking about what you'll be hoping to harvest towards the end of the year. This week, we'll talk about ways to help your plants germinate and stay safe in the summer heat, and how to ensure that your crop benefits from the change of seasons.

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
See stories by Anthony Reardon