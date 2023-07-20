Planting the Plains: Fall Vegetable Planting

KJJP-FM 105.7 serving Amarillo and the central Panhandle is currently operating at only 30% of power due to the complete failure of the air conditioning system in the transmitter building. Consequently, listeners may hear a noisy signal or be unable to receive the station in its outer coverage area. Work is underway to repair or replace the air conditioning.
KTOT-FM 89.5 serving the northwest Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of a major transmitter part. Given the age of the transmitter and the special nature of the part, a replacement is very difficult to find. The manufacture no longer stocks the part, so we are currently conducting a nationwide search to find a used one.
We apologies for these disruptions of service and encourage you to continue listing to HPPR via our streaming player (click above) or our mobile app. If you have any questions, please contact contact engineer@hppr.org .
It's never too early to plan your fall vegetable planting, and mid-July is the right time to be thinking about what you'll be hoping to harvest towards the end of the year. This week, we'll talk about ways to help your plants germinate and stay safe in the summer heat, and how to ensure that your crop benefits from the change of seasons.
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
Weeding your vegetable garden pays dividends besides just the obvious...you don't just leave more resources for your own plants, but you'll actually see your plants respond favorably to the extra attention, too!
Songbirds can make a very pleasant difference in your garden, and adding the right plants to your garden will make it more hospitable for various bird species to flock to your yard. In this week's episode, we'll talk about how to create a nurturing, welcoming space to see more of our feathered friends!
Pesticides are a convenient way to increase plant health, but does it make sense to use these chemicals in your garden? This week, I'll talk more about which pesticides to use and when, to help you read the label and be ready for when the weeds creep in.
Do you like fruits, vegetables and nuts? Then you're enjoying the work of pollinators, even if you don't know it. Help bring the power of pollinators to your garden, along with beautiful colors, with fruit trees, herbs and some other tips I'll share in this week's episode!
Tomato gardens can present unique problems for gardeners on the high plains. They’re one of the most popular vegetables for folks to grow at home, but they come with a number of questions. We’ll dig into answers and cover a few common issues in this week’s episode!