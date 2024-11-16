Planting the Plains: November Mulching

It might sound crazy to mulch your garden in the colder months, but this can really lead to solid benefits, and can help to insulate your soil to protect your plants. We'll talk more about how to do this, and how it can reduce stress on your plants over the winter, in this week's episode!
With heavy metals like lead and chromium still existing in soil, particularly in cities, it's not necessarily safe to eat what you grow in your garden. However, all is not lost...it IS possible to utilize some methods to reduce these in your garden over time, but the first step is knowing what's in your soil, and we'll discuss that process in this week's episode!
Low tunnel covering can be a great way to build a "miniature greenhouse" in your garden, to help retain warmth and moisture a bit longer, or to begin growing earlier in the new season. This week, we'll talk about how to create these, and what materials to use, as well as how late in the season you can expect these to work for you!
Maintaining your garden obviously requires some planning and physical work, and preparing for the winter is much the same. We'll talk this week about how to get everything ready for the coldest months.
October provides multiple opportunities to improve your garden, from wrapping up the last of your fall harvest, to soil improvements and early planting for next year. This week, we'll talk about how to make this autumn month a useful one!