Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: November Mulching

By Anthony Reardon
Published November 16, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

It might sound crazy to mulch your garden in the colder months, but this can really lead to solid benefits, and can help to insulate your soil to protect your plants. We'll talk more about how to do this, and how it can reduce stress on your plants over the winter, in this week's episode!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
