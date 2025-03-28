© 2025
94.9 Connect serving the Amarillo, Texas area is currently operating at reduced power due to weather damage. Please use the digital streaming service on this site or on the HPPR mobile app.
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Mastering Soil Amendments

By Anthony Reardon
Published March 28, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT

This week, we'll discuss soil amendment: what it is and how it can improve the quality and function of your soil. To find out the benefits and uses of various organic materials, such as compost, manure, peat, and others, check out this episode!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
